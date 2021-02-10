Extra relief for businesses is critically important, says economy minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan says the allocation of additional resources to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Artsakh is an “important and critical task”. He especially highlighted one particular point of the Pashinyan Administration’s roadmap – the restoration of economic activity and elimination of the economic consequences of the war and the coronavirus.

In an interview to the Herankar program, the minister said that businesses greatly need support. He said they are working round the clock over this matter to find financial measures and increase liquidity in the market. “We are speaking about new investments, but we shouldn’t forget the numerous businessmen who believed in Armenia long ago, made their investments and in 2020 were hit really hard, and they got hit hard not because they are bad businessmen but because of totally objective reasons. The pandemic forced everyone to stop, 90% of the world business had bad results in 2020. Now, we very well understand that providing these companies with additional resources is an important and critical task. And this is reflected in the prime minister’s roadmap unveiled on November 18, 2020, where he had namely noted that we must to everything to restore economic activity and eliminate the economic consequences of the war and the coronavirus.”

He said the government is doing everything to speed up the process.

