Armenian defense minister highlights efficiency of activity of Russian peacekeeping troops in NK

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received on February 10 Commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops who are deployed in Nagorno Karabakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov, the ministry told Armenpress.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan thanked Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov for his active role in the exchange process of prisoners of war, as well as for assisting the search operations for missing in action, highlighting the efficiency of the operation of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

During the meeting the Armenian defense minister also touched upon a number of issues of the mutual partnership and presented his views to Mr. Muradov in this context. He emphasized the necessity to continue the current steps aimed at fulfilling the agreements reached.

