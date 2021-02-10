Search operations for bodies of dead, missing in action resume, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh have resumed today the search operations for the bodies of the dead servicemen, the missing in action in the territories which have come under the Azerbaijani control, the official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh told Armenpress.

“Today the search operations will be carried out in Varanda (Fizuli). In the past two days the search operations have been suspended due to the shifts in the Russian and the Azerbaijani armed forces”, the official said.

