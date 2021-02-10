Armenian side hands over 1 captive to Azerbaijan in latest prisoner swap

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side handed over 1 captive to Azerbaijan in the latest prisoner exchange, the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh Lt. General Rustam Muradov said.

“A new exchange of prisoners took place,” the general told reporters. “As a result of the implemented work, 1 captive was taken to Baku and 5 captives were returned to Yerevan.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan