Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia due to weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.



