Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament has resumed today.

During today’s session the lawmakers will continue debating the draft Criminal Procedure Code.

The MPs will also debate a number of other bills.

