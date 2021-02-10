LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 February:

The price of aluminum up by 1.99% to $2052.00, copper price up by 2.57% to $8132.00, lead price up by 2.13% to $2089.00, nickel price up by 2.18% to $18388.00, tin price up by 0.04% to $23045.00, zinc price up by 1.04% to $2683.00, molybdenum price stood at $25022.00, cobalt price stood at $45700.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.