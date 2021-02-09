Yerevan Mayor has no plans to resign

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan has no plans to resign, ARMENPRESS reports Marutyan said at the City Council session, answering the question of a Council member from ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party, who asked to comment on the rumors that he will soon resign to be appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the Czech Republic.

‘’I do not resign. Before mentioning the Czech Republic, there were rumors about my expected appointment as an Ambassador of the USA’’, Marutyan said, adding that he has made some promises to the people and as long as all the promises are not fulfilled, he will continue working.