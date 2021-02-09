PM Pashinyan, Ambassador of China discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan received newly appointed Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong on February 9, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the diplomat and wished his productive work for the sake of the development of the Armenian-Chinese relations. The PM recalled with satisfaction his visit to China in 2019 and the impressive meetings with the President and Prime Minister of China, noting that the agreements reached during those meetings are being successfully implemented. ‘’Armenia and China have intensive relations, Chinese Business, culture, education are tangibly represented in our country. We are ready to consistently deepen cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas’’, the PM said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, despite the difficulties in 2020 caused by the pandemic,, the volume of exports from Armenia to China has increased, which shows the positive dynamics of bilateral trade. The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government for the assistance to the Armenian healthcare sector in the fight against coronavirus.

Thanking for the warm reception, the Chinese Ambassador assessed it an honor to hold a diplomatic position in Armenia and assured that he will make all efforts for the development of the Armenian-Chinese relations. According to him, the two countries are bound by mutual trust and understanding, and the Chinese government highlights partnership with Armenia.

The sides exchanged views on the post-war situation in Artsakh. The Prime Minister thanked China for its impartial position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noting that the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh remains unsolved and that Armenia highlights the negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

Referring to the humanitarian aspect, Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the return of the detainees remains a priority, as well as the protection of the Armenian historical, cultural and religious heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan.

Fan Yong noted that China supports the establishment of security, stability and peaceful cooperation in the region, and supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of bilateral relations and its further expansion. In the context of the development of economic relations, the sides referred to the expansion of Chinese investments in Armenia, increase of trade turnover, implementation of infrastructural programs, activation of touristic flows, as well as the cooperation opportunities in the sidelines of the EAEU. Both sides considered promising the cooperation in high technologies, education and humanitarian fields.. The Prime Minister offered the Chinese companies to present to the Chinese companies the investment opportunities created by the unblocking of regional communications, the Chinese Ambassador assured that the information will be conveyed to Chinese business circles.

The Chinese Ambassador conveyed to the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the invitation to participate in the "Shanghai Expo - 2021" exhibition.