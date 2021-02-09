Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-02-21

YEREVAN, 9 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.80 drams to 522.60 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.09 drams to 632.76 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.06 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.80 drams to 720.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 589.08 drams to 30835.83 drams. Silver price up by 11.61 drams to 456.68 drams. Platinum price up by 700.91 drams to 19507.1 drams.








