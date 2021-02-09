Armenia SRC Chairman receives Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan received today Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the SRC told Armenpress.

The SRC Chairman said there is broad legal-contractual cooperation framework between the two countries in the fields of tax and customs administration which allows to cooperate actively both at the bilateral level and also on the sidelines of the CIS executive committee, the Eurasian Economic Commission and other international organizations.

Both sides expressed readiness to continue and develop the cooperation between the tax and customs authorities in the future.

