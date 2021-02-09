Armenia-China trade turnover comprises almost one billion USD despite COVID-19

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan received new Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong, the Armenian parliament reports.

The Vice Speaker congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office in Armenia.

The sides discussed the recent war launched against Artsakh, the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020, highlighting the implementation of its provisions.

Lena Nazaryan emphasized the urgency of the return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

In turn the Chinese Ambassador highlighted the establishment of the ceasefire and expressed hope that all issues will be resolved.

“They also discussed the launch of Armenia-China direct flight, the implementation of joint programs in several areas. Despite the pandemic the relations between Armenia and China have been maintained, even a growth has been registered in the trade-economic sector. The trade turnover has comprised almost one billion USD”, the Parliament’s press service reported.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan