Armenian side expects UN’s support in preserving Artsakh's historical-culture heritage

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of education, science, culture and sport Vahram Dumanyan received UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia Shombi Sharp and his delegation, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the ministry and the UN Office in Armenia.

Welcoming the guests, the minister attached importance to the ongoing educational, scientific, cultural and sports projects implemented by the support of the UN, expressing hope that they will continue with a greater activeness.

Vahram Dumanyan said the US mission is highly important especially in the post-war crisis.

“The Armenian side expects the support of the international organizations and in particular the UN in the preservation of the Armenian historical-cultural heritage in the territories of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control due to the 2020 war. That historical cultural monuments are the universal civilizational values created by the Armenian people”, the minister said, expressing hope that the UN Office in Armenia will continue its support aimed at the full exercise of the children’s right to education who have appeared in the post-war period.

In his turn the UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia also highlighted the bilateral partnership and stated: “The UN Office in Armenia highly values the years-long cooperation with the ministry of education”, he said, adding that they expect to continue supporting the educational reforms in Armenia. “In particular, we will soon focus on creating temporary educational sites and will assist in providing access to quality education for children who have been displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and sheltered in Armenia”.

At the meeting other issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the post-war situation were also discussed.

