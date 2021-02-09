Air Arabia resumes flights on route Sharjah-Yerevan-Sharjah

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Starting from 13 February 2021 Air Arabia will restart operating flights on the route Sharjah-Yerevan-Sharjah, the “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC said in a statement.

“Flights will be operated twice a week, every Tuesday and Saturday. For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please contact the airline”, the statement says.