President of Artsakh receives Prosecutor General of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan is in Artsakh on a working visit where he was received by President of the Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, the Office of the Prosecutor General told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the rights to life, movement of the Artsakh citizens, the organization of the activities of state institutions, the service duties of the Defense Army servicemen, etc.

They also discussed the functions of the Armenian and Artsakh law enforcement agencies in the search operations for the bodies of the dead servicemen, missing in action, the return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

Artur Davtyan said his Office continues assisting the Prosecution of Artsakh with all possible means.

