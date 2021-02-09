Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan government officials hold “expert subgroup” meeting on transport

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the expert subgroup on Railroad, Auto and Combined Transportation Issues of the deputy prime ministerial Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral task force took place, the Armenian ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures said in a news release.

The meeting was held remotely.

Officials included in the relevant commissions of the three countries took part in the session.

Issues related to the condition of the existing railway network in the region for implementing transit transportation and the opportunities of automobile communication routes were observed. The sides exchanged preliminary viewpoints regarding these issues.

With results of the meeting, the subgroups will continue further discussions over the expert assessment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan