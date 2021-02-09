Search operations again halted in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Search operations for the casualties of the 2020 war in the territories outside the control of Artsakh are again halted, the spokesperson for the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The reason is the change of shift in the Azerbaijani army happening today. The operations will resume tomorrow,” Tadevosyan said.

The total number of retrieved bodies that were found from the combat zones of the 2020 war since the hostilities ended stands at 1367.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan