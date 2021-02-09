Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The regular four-day sitting has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

16 issues are on the agenda of the session.

The MPs will debate at first hearing the drat Criminal Procedure Code, the bill on Higher Education and Science and a number of other draft laws and legislative packages.

The lawmakers will also debate the election of the president of the Court of Cassation.

