Price of petroleum declined 9.5% in Armenia within a year
09:50, 9 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The prices of petroleum and diesel fuel in Armenia have declined 9.5% and 20.2% respectively in January 2021 compared to January 2020, the Statistical Committee told Armenpress.
In January 2021 compared to December 2020 the prices of petroleum and diesel fuel have increased 3.1% and 3.8% respectively.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
