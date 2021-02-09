Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Price of petroleum declined 9.5% in Armenia within a year

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The prices of petroleum and diesel fuel in Armenia have declined 9.5% and 20.2% respectively in January 2021 compared to January 2020, the Statistical Committee told Armenpress.

In January 2021 compared to December 2020 the prices of petroleum and diesel fuel have increased 3.1% and 3.8% respectively.

