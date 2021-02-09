Ruling bloc MP Alexey Sandikov sees prerequisites for further developing Armenia-Russia ties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ruling bloc MP, representative of the Russian community of Armenia Alexey Sandikov says he sees new prerequisites for the development of the relations between Armenia and Russia after the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS, MP Sandikov said that Russia has further strengthened its positions in the region after the war which Azerbaijan unleashed upon Artsakh.

“The friendship between Armenia and Russia, especially Russia’s mediation efforts after the end of the war, the volume of the deployment of peacekeeping forces and the humanitarian aid speaks about the fact that Russia has strengthened its positions in this region even more as a friendly country, and I believe that this creates new prerequisites between Armenia and Russia, both for deepening integration processes and further development of collegial relations,” Sandikov said.

The lawmaker praised Russia for their high-level implementation of the peacekeeping mission.

“General Muradov is fully engaged in the deployment of the peacekeeping forces in the region and the implementation of their duties in the defined order,” he said, referring to the Commander of the Russian peacemaking forces in Nagorno Karabakh.

“Russia also has a huge mediation role in the issue of returning the captives, therefore I think that the dynamics is only positive.”

According to Sandikov, Russia’s interest for the region hasn’t changed in the last 25 years and the region has always been in the focus of Russia’s great interest.

“Especially in the current phase of the conflict, when Russia has a military base not only in Gyumri, but has also expanded its peacemaking potential in southern Armenia, in Artsakh, I believe that big prerequisites are created here also for development in the humanitarian sector. I am speaking especially about education, the current situation will lead to projects like the increase of Russian schools and classes,” Sandikov said.

He noted that in 2020 the coronavirus pandemic sometimes obstructed the meetings between Armenian and Russian lawmakers, but these meetings were nevertheless held online.

“During the days of the war I visited Russia, I met with my colleague lawmakers. Now we are in contact online. Soon I am planning to visit Russia again to have contacts with my colleagues regarding humanitarian issues and moving these issues to a more practical phase,” he said.

Interview by Norayr Shoghikyan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan