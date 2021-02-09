LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 February:

The price of aluminum up by 1.41% to $2012.00, copper price up by 1.26% to $7928.50, lead price up by 1.06% to $2045.50, nickel price up by 2.30% to $17995.00, tin price up by 0.81% to $23035.00, zinc price up by 1.32% to $2655.50, molybdenum price down by 0.70% to $25022.00, cobalt price up by 1.05% to $45700.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.