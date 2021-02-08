Russian President personally involved in solving the problem of POWs – Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally involved in the issue of returning the Armenians taken hostage by Azerbaijan during Nagorno Karabakh war, ARMENPRESS reports Kopirkin told the reporters.

The Ambassador noted that the return of the Armenian POWs is among the priorities of the November 9 trilateral agreement. ''I do not exaggerate. This is the issue for the solution of which the President, Foreign and Defense Ministers of our country are making efforts. The solution of this issue may last longer than was initially expected, but be sure, everything possible is being done and I am confident it will be solved'', the Russian Ambassador said.