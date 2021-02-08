New Year with new iPhone: Idram’s and IDBank’s lottery for five iPhone 12 was summed up

The lottery was announced on December 18: from that day until January 20 included, it was necessary to make online payments via Idram&IDBank application or pay via QR/NFC, then to agree with lottery conditions via Idram&IDBank application or IDBanking.am online platform, activate e-coupons. Moreover, when making a payment with Rocket Line, the users were getting additional 2 gift-coupons, increasing their chance to win the iPhone by three times.

The lottery was broadcasted via Idram and IDBank Facebook and YouTube pages.

“The 5 winners were chosen at random, they will get their iPhone 12s, for which we congratulate them once more”, mentioned Gor Amiryan, the head of Marketing unit of Idram company, adding, that more surprises are yet to come.

Via Idram&IDBank application it is possible to make payments on more than 4300 points of sale, on more than 400 online shops. You can see the list of partners here.

