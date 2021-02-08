Amid disregard from authorities, families of missing Azerbaijani troops turn to Armenian PM for help

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The families of Azerbaijani servicemen who are missing in action in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War are now appealing to the Armenian Prime Minister for help in order to reveal the fates of their loved ones after being ignored by the Defense Ministry of their own country.

Azerbaijani news media reported that mothers of the missing soldiers are holding demonstrations outside the Defense Ministry building in Baku.

“I need Pashinyan’s help. Please”, an Azerbaijani woman trying to find out the fate of her son said at the protest.

“I’ve looked for my son. No one from the Defense Ministry helped me,” she said ,adding that now the only solution for her is to address the Armenian Prime Minister.

The mothers of missing troops are saying that the authorities in the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry are refusing to receive them and are ignoring their calls.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan