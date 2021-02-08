Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-02-21

YEREVAN, 8 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.67 drams to 521.80 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.46 drams to 627.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.01 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.86 drams to 715.34 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 324.50 drams to 30246.75 drams. Silver price up by 2.75 drams to 445.07 drams. Platinum price up by 644.08 drams to 18806.19 drams.