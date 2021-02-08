Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

1st President of Armenia, French Ambassador discuss domestic situation

1st President of Armenia, French Ambassador discuss domestic situation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosted on February 8 Ambassador of France Jonathan Lacôte, 1st President’s spokesperson Arman Musinyan said on Facebook.

“The talk lasted over an hour during which they discussed the situation in Armenia and Artsakh, the domestic political development prospects in Armenia, as well as a number of economic, social and humanitarian issues”, the spokesperson said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration