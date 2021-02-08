1st President of Armenia, French Ambassador discuss domestic situation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosted on February 8 Ambassador of France Jonathan Lacôte, 1st President’s spokesperson Arman Musinyan said on Facebook.

“The talk lasted over an hour during which they discussed the situation in Armenia and Artsakh, the domestic political development prospects in Armenia, as well as a number of economic, social and humanitarian issues”, the spokesperson said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan