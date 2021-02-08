OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media meets with Ambassador of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), Teresa Ribeiro, met with Ambassador Armen Papikyan to discuss media freedom developments in Armenia and areas in which the RFoM’s institution can provide assistance, the OSCE website reports.

Ribeiro welcomed the assurances that media freedom and safety of journalists are important topics on the government’s agenda. She expressed her readiness to provide support to Armenia on issues regarding media freedom and the freedom of expression.

Ribeiro and Papikyan talked about the challenge of “fake news” and its effects on media freedom, including the importance of media literacy as one of the elements to address the issue.

Ribeiro and Papikyan further spoke about the regional South Caucasus Media Conference, organized annually by the RFoM’s Office, and agreed to engage in further discussions about the upcoming 2021 event. They also discussed the prospects of co-operation in other areas and a possible visit of the RFoM to Armenia.