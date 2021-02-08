Creation of interior ministry on agenda – Armenian PM on Police reforms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The issue of creating Ministry of Internal Affairs and Patrol police service is on the government’s agenda, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the consultation on Police reforms.

“We have talked many times that the judicial reforms are one of our most important actions for this year. In this context the Police reforms are also very important. The process of creating a Ministry of Internal Affairs is on our agenda. In line with this, we also must launch the creation of a Patrol police in Armenia this year. The process has already started, and today we should also discuss the urgent actions we need to take in this context so that this project will not be delayed further, because it has been postponed a little due to the war”, Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM said this project should be implemented in 2021 as it has been planned.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan