Russia documents 15,916 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia has documented 15,916 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily figure since October 21. The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia reaches 3,983,197, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The daily increase rate reaches 0.4%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,728 COVID-19 cases have been documented in Moscow, 1,551 in St. Petersburg, 912 in the Moscow Region.

Currently, there are 434,038 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.