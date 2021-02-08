2 more bodies of fallen troops found during search operations, Artsakh authorities say

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh have found 2 more bodies of fallen servicemen during the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli) which has come under the Azerbaijani control, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh told Armenpress.

“The dead servicemen will be identified after forensic examination.

As of February 8, the total number of the bodies found in the battle zones has reached 1367.

Today the search operations will not be conducted in connection with the shift of the Russian peacekeeping troops”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan