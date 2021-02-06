Armenian lawmaker joins worldwide Yazidi community for funeral of Sinjar genocide victims in Iraq

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Member of Parliament Rustam Bakoyan (My Step bloc), representing the Yazidi community of Armenia, traveled to Iraq to participate in the funeral of the 104 Yazidi genocide victim who were killed in 2014 by the Islamic State terrorist organization, in what became known as the Sinjar genocide.

“The entire Yazidi community from all the over has gathered here,” Bakoyan said in a video message from Sinjar, where the remains of the victims were buried on February 6.

He earlier participated in the official funeral ceremony of the victims in Baghdad, where the Iraqi President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Parliament and other government officials were in attendance.

