Artsakh rescuers find another body as search operations for war casualties continue
11:39, 6 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams have found the body of a serviceman who died in the 2020 war, the State Service of Emergency Situations said.
A medical examination is expected to reveal the identity of the soldier. The body was found in Hadrut.
Search operations continue today in Hadrut and Jrakan [Jabrayil].
A total of 1365 remains of the 2020 Artsakh War casualties have been retrieved from combat zones since November 13, 2020.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version