Artsakh rescuers find another body as search operations for war casualties continue

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh search and rescue teams have found the body of a serviceman who died in the 2020 war, the State Service of Emergency Situations said.

A medical examination is expected to reveal the identity of the soldier. The body was found in Hadrut. 

Search operations continue today in Hadrut and Jrakan [Jabrayil].

A total of 1365 remains of the 2020 Artsakh War casualties have been retrieved from combat zones since November 13, 2020.

