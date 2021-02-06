LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 February:

The price of aluminum stood at $1984.00, copper price stood at $7829.50, lead price stood at $2024.00, nickel price stood at $17590.00, tin price stood at $22850.00, zinc price stood at $2621.00, molybdenum price down by 0.17% to $25199.00, cobalt price up by 1.63% to $45225.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.