Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Luxembourg discuss humanitarian situation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a phone conversation with Jean Asselborn, Foreign Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on February 5, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the issues of bilateral agenda, expressing mutual readiness to undertake practical steps aimed at preserving the existing dynamics. Both sides commended the effective cooperation established in the international platforms.

In the context of the issues of regional security and stability Minister Aivazian briefed his counterpart on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh resulting from the Azerbaijani aggression. The Foreign Minister of Armenia expressed his gratitude to Jean Asselborn for Luxembourg's principled position during the war and for the humanitarian assistance provided to the Armenians of Artsakh through the International Committee of the Red Cross.