UNESCO “hopes” to send mission to Nagorno Karabakh soon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. UNESCO says it hopes it will soon send a preliminary mission to Nagorno Karabakh and the territories that have come under Azerbaijani control.

“Discussions [on the visit] continue. We hope that it will happen soon,” a UNESCO spokesperson told TASS.

Earlier, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay vowed to send experts of the organization to Nagorno Karabakh to help preserve its historic heritage.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








