Armenian minister, Russian Ambassador discuss bilateral economic cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopykin and his delegation in order to discuss the process and prospects of the Armenian-Russian commercial cooperation, the ministry told Armenpress.

“Armenia’s partnership with Russia is developing successfully, however there is potential to further deepen it. We are planning to develop a multi-sector cooperation agenda with Russia, and I hope it will contribute to intensifying the economic ties between the two countries”, the Armenian minister said.

In his turn the Russian Ambassador said that economy is among the priority fields of the bilateral cooperation, adding that it’s time to think of strengthening the economic ties and further intensifying them, which will lead to the attraction of new investments.

The minister shared the view of the Ambassador and highlighted creation of business financing infrastructure in Armenia.

Thereafter, the sides discussed a number of issues relating to the Armenian-Russian economic cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan