Konstantin Ishkhanov supports Khachaturian Trio’s return to concert activities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The famous Khachaturian Trio, an ensemble which performs frequently and actively around the world under usual circumstances, was forced to take a break of almost a year — cancelling major tours in Europe (Germany and Austria), the USA and Russia. Their most recent public appearance was a tour of cities in Russia and the Baltic states in February 2020.

The light at the end of the tunnel, however, may fortunately be in sight, with 10th February marking the Khachaturian Trio’s first concert since early last year. Auspiciously taking place at the Khachaturian House-Museum, this concert will also serve as the trio’s inaugural performance of the year, with further appearances planned in March as the trio embarks on an eleven-date tour of cities in Russia.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the ensemble’s cellist and founding member, Karen Kocharyan, will not be present for these concerts. The trio warmly welcomes the talented young performer Artyom Ioanisyan, who will take Kocharyan’s place for these engagements.

Speaking of their anticipation for the upcoming performances, the trio’s pianist and Director of the Khachaturian House-Museum, Armine Grigoryan, said: "It has been a long time since I have appreciated the value of rehearsals so much and had such a desire to play music, as I do now. It feels like we are preparing to go on stage for the first time all over again, even though the ensemble is more than twenty years old. We are very pleased with this opportunity, and we are immensely grateful to the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC) and personally to Konstantin Ishkhanov, the President of the Foundation, who supported our idea for this series of concerts”.

Noting their longstanding collaboration and his close following of their performances, EUFSC President, Konstantin Ishkhanov, said: "I must say that we have cooperated often and successfully in the past. The Khachaturian Trio has performed at our festivals in Malta, Kazakhstan, Russia and Italy, and I am very happy to be able to help the ensemble get back to full-fledged concert activity. The development and success of Armenian musicians such as the Khachaturian Trio is very important to me, and I hope we will continue to work together on projects in the future.”

The Khachaturian Trio will perform at 19:00 on February 10th at the Khachaturian House-Museum in Yerevan. The programme includes works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak, and the premiere of a new trio by Alexey Shor.