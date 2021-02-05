Next session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to take place in Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Russia.

The respective decision was adopted at today’s session of the Council in Almaty, Kazakhstan, attended by the prime ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

“The Prime Ministers noted that in the recent period they met in Minsk, Yerevan and Almaty. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed to hold the next session in Russia, but the city where the session will take place will be announced later. The session will take place on April 23”, the assistant to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission said at a press conference.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan