Ararat Province government denies reports on discussions to cede Tigranashen to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Authorities of the Ararat Province are denying as ‘disinformation’ the reports alleging that during the February 3 visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan they discussed surrendering the town of Tigranashen to Azerbaijan.

The provincial government issued a statement saying that the discussions they had focused solely on issues of the implemented and ongoing projects in the province.

“Please do not spread such disinformation and refrain from serving the interests of foreign and domestic enemies,” it said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan