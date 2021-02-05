Russia records 16,688 new daily coronavirus cases
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 16,688 to 3,934,606 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
The coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.43%.
In particular, 946 coronavirus cases were recorded in the Moscow region in the past day.
There are currently 445,379 active coronavirus cases in Russia.
- 13:26 Russia ready to assist partners in overcoming COVID-19, PM says at EAEU meeting
- 13:25 Russia records 16,688 new daily coronavirus cases
- 13:01 EEU meeting: Pashinyan reiterates Armenia’s readiness for “close cooperation” in integration
- 12:37 Foreign Affairs Committee of Czech Chamber of Deputies calls on Azerbaijan to return Armenian POWs
- 11:50 Armenian Ambassador, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair discuss post-war situation in Karabakh
- 11:40 Russian Prime Minister thanks EDB’s Tigran Sargsyan for COVID-19 travel app project
- 11:28 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan
- 11:19 Artsakh reports 4 COVID-19 daily cases
- 11:06 Armenia reports 158 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 10:45 Artsakh resumes search operations for war casualties after two-day Azeri ban
- 10:25 PM appoints new deputy heads of State Oversight Service
- 10:00 Road condition
- 09:59 “We should strive to ensure that borders between EAEU states disappear at digital level”- Armenian PM
- 09:36 Armenian, Kyrgyz PMs meet in Kazakhstan, discuss bilateral cooperation
- 09:26 New markets, solutions and projects: Almaty Digital Forum 2021 launched in Kazakhstan
- 08:42 European Stocks - 04-02-21
- 08:42 US stocks up - 04-02-21
- 08:40 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-02-21
- 08:39 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 04-02-21
- 08:38 Oil Prices Up - 04-02-21
- 07:58 Armenian PM’s working visit to Kazakhstan kicks off
- 02.04-21:45 Delegation led by PM Pashinyan arrives in Kazakhstan
- 02.04-21:34 Over 52 thousand refugees return to Artsakh
- 02.04-19:38 President of the parliament of Armenia thanks UNDP Resident Representative for cooperation
- 02.04-18:55 ICRC representatives visit 4 Armenian detainees kept in Azerbaijan
15:04, 01.30.2021
Viewed 2580 times Criminal case filed on committing murder attempt against Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan
15:15, 01.29.2021
Viewed 2030 times Artsakh Defense Army denies reports on capture of 15 Armenian servicemen departing for Askeran
17:18, 01.30.2021
Viewed 1933 times US cooperates with Russia over Nagorno Karabakh – Ambassador
12:05, 01.30.2021
Viewed 1607 times More bodies retrieved from battle zones as search operations continue, Artsakh authorities say
13:29, 02.04.2021
Viewed 1551 times Congressman demands answers from U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan over anti-Armenian remarks