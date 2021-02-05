Russia records 16,688 new daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 16,688 to 3,934,606 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.43%.

In particular, 946 coronavirus cases were recorded in the Moscow region in the past day.

There are currently 445,379 active coronavirus cases in Russia.