EEU meeting: Pashinyan reiterates Armenia’s readiness for “close cooperation” in integration

ALMATY, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated Armenia’s active participation and support to the creation and realization of the Eurasian Economic Union’s digital agenda.

Speaking at a prime ministerial meeting of the union in Kazakhstan, he praised the Digital Forum which was taking place within the framework of the session. “I am sure that today’s forum will have important contribution in identifying the priority directions and efficient toolbox for cooperation in the high tech and digital technology sector between our countries. In this context I’d like to gladly mention the successful launch of the Travel Without COVID-19 mobile application program. This program, which was launched on February 1, enabled us to find mutually acceptable solutions regarding passenger transportation between Armenia, Belarus and Russia, which is of rather important social and economic significance for our country,” Pashinyan told the prime ministers of the fellow EEU countries.

He also mentioned that the perfection of the mechanisms for implementing special protective, anti-dumping and countervailing actions in the union could be effectively used for protecting domestic producers from the negative impacts of growing imports from non-EEU countries or unfair competition.

Pashinyan said that Armenia is ready for close cooperation with EEU colleagues in terms of integration to identify the ways to develop common approaches for using the abovementioned measures.

The EEU heads of government are discussing the elimination of obstacles in the domestic market of the union, the perfection of the mechanisms of implementing anti-dumping and countervailing measures, the macroeconomic situation and proposals for the sustainable development of the economies.

