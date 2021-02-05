Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Armenpress correspondent reports from the scene.

The session is attended by the Prime Ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union – Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

Kazakhstan assumed the EAEU chairmanship on January 1, 2021.

The session will firstly be held at a narrow and then at an extended format where the participants will discuss the issue of eliminating the barriers in the EAEU domestic market, the macro-economic situation in the EAEU states, etc. Proposals on the countries’ sustainable economic development will be made. The PMs will also touch upon a number of issues relating to the integration agenda and the tariff regulation within the Union.

