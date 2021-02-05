Artsakh resumes search operations for war casualties after two-day Azeri ban

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Rescuers of Artsakh resumed their search operations for bodies of the 2020 war casualties and MIAs in Hadrut, Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) after a two-day halt.

Hunan Tadevosyan, a spokesperson for Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations, told ARMENPRESS that 5 detachments are dispatched for the operations.

On February 3, the Azeri authorities had indefinitely banned the Artsakh rescuers from resuming their operations without giving any explanation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan