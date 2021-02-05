Armenian, Kyrgyz PMs meet in Kazakhstan, discuss bilateral cooperation

ALMATY, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met on February 5 with new Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov on the sidelines of his working visit in Kazakhstan, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Ulukbek Maripov on appointment, wishing success in his future activities. Pashinyan said Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have a close cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats, on the sidelines of the integration unions, adding that Armenia is interested in deepening the partnering ties.

The Kyrgyz PM thanked his Armenian counterpart for high appreciation and stated that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the intensification of partnership with Armenia. He said both countries are connected with traditional warm relations, adding that works must be done to deepen both the commercial and the cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

The sides highlighted the high level of the political dialogue and reaffirmed their interest to deepen the mutual relations.

The Armenian and Kyrgyz PMs also exchanged views on the development of the trade-economic cooperation. In this context they touched upon the opportunities to be available as a result of the reopening of transportation communications and the unblocking of roads in the region. The officials agreed to intensify the high-level mutual contacts.

