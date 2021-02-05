LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 February:

The price of aluminum up by 1.10% to $1984.00, copper price up by 1.06% to $7829.50, lead price up by 0.10% to $2024.00, nickel price down by 1.22% to $17590.00, tin price down by 1.72% to $22850.00, zinc price up by 2.28% to $2621.00, molybdenum price stood at $25243.00, cobalt price up by 3.49% to $44500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.