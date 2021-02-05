Armenian PM’s working visit to Kazakhstan kicks off

ALMATY, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation to Kazakhstan has launched by a bilateral meeting, Armenpress correspondent reports from Almaty.

Early morning the Armenian PM met with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov. The officials highlighted the high level of the political dialogue between the two countries and reaffirmed their readiness to deepen the mutual relations at bilateral and multilateral formats.

The bilateral meeting will be followed by the Almaty Digital Forum 2021 where the Armenian PM will deliver remarks. After the forum an official dinner will be served in honor of the heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Thereafter, the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will launch, initially at a narrow and then at an extended format, where the participants will discuss the macro-economic situation of the EAEU states. Proposals on the sustainable economic development of the Union’s member states will be made.

Kazakhstan assumed the EAEU chairmanship on January 1, 2021.



EAEU member states are Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

