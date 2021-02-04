Over 52 thousand refugees return to Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. 62 refugees returned to Artsakh in one day, accompoanied by the Russian peacekeepeing forces and the military police, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry of Russia.

''A total of 52 thousand and 158 people have returned to Artsakh'', the Ministry said.

Russian peacekeepers arrived in Nagorno Karabakh on November 10, in line with the November 9 trilateral declaration signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russian and Azerbaijan on ending the war.