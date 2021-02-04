President of the parliament of Armenia thanks UNDP Resident Representative for cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received on February 4 Resident Representative of UNDP in Armenia Dmitry Mariassin, who completes his mission in Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, at the beginning of the meeting Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Dmitry Mariassin for the cooperation and the joint programs implemented in various spheres.

During the meeting the sides referred to the cooperation between the Armenian parliament and the UNDP, which is aimed at the strengthening of institutional capacities of the parliament.

Resident Representative of UNDP in Armenia Dmitry Mariassin thanked for the effective cooperation with the National Assembly f Armenia during his tenure.

Mirzoyan also referred to the Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh last autumn and the heavy consequences of the war, assessing the urgent return of the POWs and other detainees as a priority. The President of the parliament also highlighted the speedy elimination of other humanitarian problems and the active involvement of international partners in those activities.

Ararat Mirzoyan wished Dmitry Mariassin new achievements in his future activities.