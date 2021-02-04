Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-02-21

YEREVAN, 4 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 520.60 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.64 drams to 623.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.90 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.66 drams to 707.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 376.43 drams to 30721.17 drams. Silver price down by 45.28 drams to 448.57 drams. Platinum price down by 200.74 drams to 18461.66 drams.