IDBank prematurely finished the placement of the first tranche of bonds in 2021

The placement of USD bonds under abbreviation AMANLBB2CER7 through a public offer was finished earlier than planned.

The total volume of the issue was USD 5 million, the annual coupon interest rate is 5%, the coupons are to be paid quarterly and the maturity is 30 months.

The bonds will be listed in the “Armenian Stock Exchange” and will be quoted by the Marketmaker.

They remind from the Bank that now investing in bonds is not only profitable, but also convenient: “Our digital banking specialists have taken care of it: from now on, by buying IDBank’s bonds, our customers can manage their funds in a more flexible way, as in “Banking” section of Idram&IDBank application and in the appropriate section of IDBanking.am online platform they can view all necessary information about their bonds: the abbreviation, quantity, nominal value, annual coupon interest rate, payout date and the date of redemption”, they have mentioned in the Bank.

The funds attracted by means of nominal bonds are considered to be guaranteed bank deposits and are guaranteed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Armenia.

The Bond prospectus was registered by the CBA, resolution N 1/291A of the Chairman of the CBA. The electronic version of the prospectus and the final terms of issue are available on the official website of the Bank.

